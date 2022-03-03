Washington: It was an address by a man who appears absolutely clear that his greatest strength is in bringing people together. As US President Joe Biden took his place at the front of the House of Representatives for his first State of the Union speech, his most pressing concern was to bring the chamber to its feet in a poignant gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. "The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States is here tonight," the president said as he launched into the 60-minute address, acknowledging the guest of honor, diplomat Oksana Markarova.
NAIROBI: The United Nations on Wednesday agreed to start negotiating a world-first global treaty on plastic pollution...
DUBAI: A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in the country’s northwest killed nine Sudanese soldiers from...
VIENNA: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday that it would "never abandon" its attempts to get Iran...
Lagos: Nigeria’s government on Wednesday planned to start airlifting more than 1,000 citizens stranded in countries...
Wellington: New Zealand anti-vaccination demonstrators set alight their own protest camp outside parliament Wednesday...
Kyiv: Ukraine on Wednesday invited the worried mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and...
Comments