Pakistan needs to adopt methods modern agriculture

Islamabad : Pakistan needs to go toward modern agriculture, said Dr. Anwar Ali, Postdoctoral fellow of Vegetable Research Institute, China's Shandong Academy of Agricultural Sciences (SAAS).

In an interview with Gwadar Pro, he said, "Modern agriculture is an ever-changing approach to agricultural innovations and farming practices that helps farmers increase efficiency and fulfill food demand.

Pakistan is an agricultural country and our economy is about 70 per cent dependent on agriculture, but we are still using conventional agricultural approaches. That's why Pakistan is facing a food crisis including sugar, wheat and vegetable shortages every year.

We must go toward modern agriculture, otherwise we will face extreme food shortage in coming eras," Dr. Anwar Ali said.

Ali is a major in plant biotechnology, and he is always concerned about agricultural modernisation. "I have researched expertise regarding genome editing for abiotic stress tolerance such as low temperature, high temperature, heavy metal and other environmental influences.