UET teacher authors two books

PESHAWAR: Dr Mohammad Younas on Tuesday presented his recently published books to the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain and Prof Dr Sahar Noor, Dean Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.

Dr Mohammad Younas is a professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering at the UET Peshawar. He is working with national and international research institutes in collaborative projects on membrane technology.

In the Membrane contactor book, the author has discussed the technical and economic aspects of this increasingly important technology and examined the geometry, flow, energy and mass transport, and design aspects of membrane contactor modules.

The other book is on Nanotechnology and the generation of sustainable hydrogen. This book explains the aspiring vision of a sustainable hydrogen generating system that employs nanotechnology with a detailed update on research activities, achievements and challenges on hydrogen production.

Both the books serve as a useful research tool for academics and practitioners looking toward new ways to adopt membrane technology in the areas of water, energy, food and environment without conceding our environment, said a press release.