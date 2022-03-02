Forgotten town

Residents of Koohi Goth, Karachi are facing a myriad of problems, including water and land pollution and an increasing number of drug addicts. There are heaps of garbage and sewage water on roads. The water, which is merely a mixture of toxic chemicals such as bleach, is extremely dirty and hardly drinkable.

As a result, a number of water-borne diseases are spreading among people. The lack of management and planning is obvious, and increasing population exacerbates these problems. The authorities concerned must address these issues for the betterment of the people who live here.

Imran Baloch

Karachi