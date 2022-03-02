Forgotten town

Residents of Koohi Goth, Karachi are facing a myriad of problems, including water and land pollution and an increasing number of drug addicts. There are heaps of garbage and sewage water on roads. The water, which is merely a mixture of toxic chemicals such as bleach, is extremely dirty and hardly drinkable.
As a result, a number of water-borne diseases are spreading among people. The lack of management and planning is obvious, and increasing population exacerbates these problems. The authorities concerned must address these issues for the betterment of the people who live here.
Imran Baloch
Karachi
This refers to the editorial, ‘A different kind of justice’ . Women in Pakistan are certainly facing countless...
This refers to the article ‘Russia’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem . Our foreign policy and association with any country or...
This refers to the editorial ‘PM’s address’ . The reduction in the costs of fuel and electricity by Rs10 and Rs5...
It is a normal practice in any democratic country to raise required revenues through direct taxation on people’s...
The IJ Principal Road, Islamabad is being widened. Four lanes are to be added to each side of the road, and the...
It was shocking to discover that around 150 missing girls from Sargodha had been recovered from different parts of...
Comments