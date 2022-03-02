‘Cochlear implant surgery to begin soon at LGH’

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar has said that Cochlear Implant Surgery for treatment of born deaf children at Lahore General Hospital will be started very soon.
This was announced by Prof Al-freed Zafar while talking to the media on the occasion of the awareness walk held at LGH on World Hearing Day. The walk was attended by HoD ENT Dept Prof Dr Tahir Rashid, Dr M Iqbal, Dr Amir Ayub, Dr M Ilyas, Audiologist Dr Samina Farooqi and a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics.
Prof Al-freed Zafar added that it will be a breakthrough for hearing impaired children as they will be rehabilitated to lead a normal life. Prof Dr Tahir Rasheed said that the noise pollution, car horns, constant noise, use of loudspeakers, musical instruments and hand-free affect hearing and such people are accustomed to hear and speak loudly. Medical experts said that according to a conservative estimate, 430 million people worldwide and 30 million children suffer from some of hearing loss which is a matter of great concern.
