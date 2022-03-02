Israel freezes Palestinian evictions in al-Quds

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday froze the eviction of four Palestinian families from the flashpoint east al-Quds of Sheikh Jarrah, where Jewish settler groups have sought to seize control.

Justice Isaac Amit, in a ruling by a three-judge panel, wrote the families would be recognised as protected tenants, and would pay a Jewish settler group a symbolic annual rent of 2,400 shekels (about $740) "until a determination of ... land rights".

The four families in annexed east al-Quds were at the heart of clashes that helped spark the 11-day war last May between Israel and armed groups in the Gaza Strip. Israel annexed east al-Quds -- which Palestinians claim as their future capital -- following the 1967 Six-Day War, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Sheikh Jarrah has become a symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israeli control of al-Quds. The Palestinian families had been seeking a right to appeal a lower court decision that Jewish settlers owned the land.

In Tuesday’s ruling, two of the three judges granted that right to appeal. "The decision to allow them to appeal is just a preliminary decision," said advocacy coordinator Gaal Yanovski at Ir Amim, an al-Quds group opposed to settlements.

"Two of the three judges decided they are freezing the eviction until there will be a land settlement of title." Tuesday’s decision was part of a years-long legal battle waged by Palestinian families.