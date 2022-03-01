Man kills mother-in-law, injures wife

SUKKUR: A man stabbed to death his mother-in-law and injured his wife in district Sanghar on Monday over a domestic issue. Reports said a man, identified as Darya Khan Mallah, allegedly stabbed to death his mother-in-law, Pari, and injured his wife Sahib Khatoon, at village Soomar Khan Mallah in district Sanghar over a domestic issue. The police arrested accused with a weapon and Police said that investigation from a arrested accused was underway and FIR against the accused arrested.