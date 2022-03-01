Man kills mother-in-law, injures wife

SUKKUR: A man stabbed to death his mother-in-law and injured his wife in district Sanghar on Monday over a domestic issue. Reports said a man, identified as Darya Khan Mallah, allegedly stabbed to death his mother-in-law, Pari, and injured his wife Sahib Khatoon, at village Soomar Khan Mallah in district Sanghar over a domestic issue. The police arrested accused with a weapon and Police said that investigation from a arrested accused was underway and FIR against the accused arrested.
ISLAMABAD: Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Air Force of Iran called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed...
ISLAMABAD: Osman Khalid Butt on Monday filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, challenging...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf received $0.43 million donations in a few transactions from the party's two...
SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed motorcyclists shot dead a policeman in Karampur on Monday, who has been guarding the...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday sought comments from federation in a petition challenging the Elections ...
Punjab received the highest number of complaints contributing up to 71 percent of the total complaints that the...
Comments