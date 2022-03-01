Virus-hit Hong Kong considers lockdown as bodies pile up

Hong Kong: Hong Kong may impose a China-style hard lockdown that confines people to their homes, authorities signalled Monday, with the city’s zero-Covid strategy in tatters and bodies piling up in hospitals.
Two years of strict zero-Covid policies kept the coronavirus largely bay but a breakthrough of the highly transmissible Omicron variant exposed how little authorities had done to prepare for a mass outbreak.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam previously ruled out a citywide lockdown and instead has ordered all 7.4 million residents to be tested in March. But in a U-turn, health secretary Sophia Chan confirmed on Monday that it was still an option. Asked by a presenter at Commercial Radio whether a lockdown was still ruled out she replied: "No. We are still discussing."
Ottawa: Major Canadian TV providers have pulled Russian state television network RT from their output, they announced...
United Nations, United States: The UN Security Council voted on Monday to extend to all of Yemen’s Huthi rebels an...
Nairobil: The United Nations opened an environment summit in Nairobi on Monday where nations are being urged to adopt...
BrasÃlia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that South America’s biggest country will remain...
Paris: France said on Monday it was "critical" that negotiators trying to restore a 2015 deal over Iran’s nuclear...
The South Asia Peace Action Network condemns the act of war by Russia against Ukraine, in line with our point-of-view...
