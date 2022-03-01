Wheat sent to Afghanistan

LANDIKOTAL: Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum sent 28 truckloads of wheat to Afghanistan on Monday, officials said.
A ceremony was held at the Torkham border, which was attended by Pakistan Ambassador in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad, Consul General Abidullah, Additional Collector Tayyab Khan, Deputy Collector Appraisement Amanat Al, and Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashrafuddin.
The Afghan delegation was led by Deputy Minister for Agriculture Maulvi Abdul Bari, his deputy Maulvi Ghulam Mir and other team members. The Pakistani authorities handed over 28 trucks laden with wheat to the Afghan authorities, who thanked Pakistan.
