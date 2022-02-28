PM to announce reduction in POL prices, power tariff: Khattak

Pervez Khattak says there's no threat to PTI government. -The News/File

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon unveil a relief package for the masses.

"The prime minister will address the nation shortly and announce Rs10 reduction in petroleum prices, Rs5 cut per unit in the electricity rates, along with several other measures," he said while speaking at a public meeting at Mumraiz area of his hometown of Nowshera.

Several members of the opposition Awami National Party, including Ejaz Khan, Gul Faraz, quit their party and announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the occasion. Pervez Khattak welcomed them to the party folds by presenting them the caps.



The defence minister discounted the threat to the PTI government and the prime minter, saying the opposition parties were destined to a crushing defeat and the long march would fail to dislodge the government.

He was critical of the Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his ongoing drive against the government and his alleged statement against the state institutions.

"Bilawal has courted failure by levelling allegations against the state institutions," he said and hoped that no-trust move against Imran Khan would fizzle out.

Pervez Khattak claimed the government had won the support of the 10 opposition lawmakers. "The opposition parties cannot dent the ruling party unity as it itself stands divided," he said. Elaborating on his statement, he said though the opposition enjoyed a majority in Senate, it could not stop legislation by the government in the upper house of the parliament. He urged the party workers, especially the youth, to benefit from the schemes introduced by the government for their economic empowerment.