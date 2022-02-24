Petrol prices

The government has increased the cost of one litre of petrol by Rs12. This is truly shocking. Does Prime Minister Imran Khan not pity the poor? Over the last several years, inflation has risen drastically. All basic commodities have become unaffordable. This increase in the cost of petrol has only exacerbated the issue.
With Ramazan approaching, the prime minister must ensure that prices are brought down. If not, people will suffer and starve, and many will turn to crime, as they already have. Now that his term is about to end soon, he must bring some relief to the people so that they may consider voting for him in the upcoming elections.
Zainab Batool
Karachi
