WB water expert suggests Pakistan install digital system

SUKKUR: Dr Charles M Burt, a water expert of World Bank, has advised the Sindh Barrages Management to construct the wells with digital system and electronic sensors to observe the gauge levels of the barrages.
Reports said Dr Charles M. Burt said the current installed gauges have not been giving water’s level reading precisely, emphasising to focus on the proper distribution of water through calibration of head regulators. During the visit of KB Feeder Canal on right bank of Kotri Barrage, he advised the irrigation officials that the current rating system old enough, therefore, needed of calibration all off taking canals as per prevailing technology. He also advised the management of the Kotri Barrage that without all parameters, such as up and down streams gauge, pond level and gate opening data.
