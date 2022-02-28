Commissioner orders drafting plan for Keamari seafood street

Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon on Saturday directed the relevant officials to construct a road from the Fisheries Gate No. 2 to the Fish Harbour, and draft a proposal for a seafood street in Keamari.



During Memon’s visit to the fisheries, Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association Chairman Muslim Muhammadi and industrialist Muhammad Zubair Chhaya informed him about the problems of those associated with the fisheries business. Memon assured them that their issues will be addressed at governmental level.

The commissioner took notice of the dilapidated roads, the cleanliness issues and the encroachments in the surroundings of the fisheries. Keamari Deputy Commissioner Mukhtiar Ahmed Abro, Works & Services officials and others were also present in the meeting.

Muhammadi briefed the commissioner on how delegations of the European Union and businessmen from various foreign countries visit the fisheries, and the adverse conditions of the roads becomes a huge problem for them. He pointed out how the export of prawns and other fishes can be affected due to this.

Chhaya shared with the commissioner how a seafood street in Keamari can be a success. He requested the commissioner to provide a proper parking space for those visiting the seafood street.

He said that with the establishment of a seafood street, there will be business and employment opportunities for the people of Keamari, Lyari and Mauripur, while the residents of the city will also get a recreational space.

Memon assured the traders that their problems will be addressed. He said the divisional oversight committee has already approved constructing a road from the Fisheries Gate No. 2 to the Fish Harbour, adding that the construction will begin in a few days.

He said the fisheries earns millions of rupees for the country, so the traders’ issues will be resolved on a priority basis. He directed the district administration to get rid of all the encroachments in the area and take action against illegal parking on the main roads. He said that separate spaces must be provided for parking cars and motorbikes. He also ordered the Keamari DC to prepare a proposal for the seafood street.