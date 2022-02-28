Man kills wife in Shah Faisal Colony

A man reportedly strangled his wife on Sunday over a family dispute in Shah Faisal Colony. Amjad, the man said to have killed his wife, was reported to be a fruit vendor. The killing took place in the Green Town area in Shah Faisal Colony.

The victim was identified as Samreen, 30, mother of three. SHO Manzur Arain said the three children of the victim were currently in Punjab. The victim’s brother told police that their brother-in-law used to beat up his sister frequently and her strangled her during a clash over a domestic dispute. The suspect escaped after committing the crime.

Separately, a young girl was shot dead in the Saeedabad area. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for an autopsy where the girl was identified as Mehdia. Police said they were inquiring into her death.

In the meantime, a teenage boy was gunned down in Wangi Goth within the limits of the Manghopir police station. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The boy was identified as 17-year-old Sameer, son of Asif. Police said he was killed during a fight and they were investigating the incident.

In Orangi Town, the hanging body of a 35-year-old woman, Amreena, wife of Azhar, was found at a house. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police suspect that the woman had committed suicide over a family dispute. Further investigations are under way. Meanwhile, the body of a woman identified as Rani, 40, wife of Ali Hassan, was found at a house in Lines Area within the Brigade police’s limits. The body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the cause of her death was yet to be ascertained.