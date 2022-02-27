PMLN-backed Talat Zaidi elected RHCBA president

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) backed Talat Mehmood Zaidi was elected president and Malik Khurram Shehzad secretary of the Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association (RHCBA) in its annual election for the year 2022-23 on Saturday.

The other seats filled through election included five vice president and five executive committee seats. Candidates have already been elected unopposed. Among the uncontested candidates are four women.

For the first time in the history of the High Court Bar, 2,274 male and female voters, out of total 5,000, including 600 women, exercised their right to vote on the electronic voting machines.

The election was held by a 15-member election board, headed by senior lawyer Shafqat Ali Bhatti.

According to the results, released by the board, Talat Mahmood Zaidi secured 1,263 votes for winning the president’s slot. Malik Mubashir Nazar was elected vice president with 1,492 votes. His opponent Arshad Mehmood Janjua got 717 votes.

In a contest between three candidates for the post of secretary, Malik Khurram Shehzad won the seat with 904 votes. His opponent Shabir Ahmad Mirza got 863 votes, and Zain Mansoor stood third with 415 votes.

For joint secretary slot, Bhatti stood first with 1,326 votes, Ali Akbar Chughtai second with 516 votes and Hamza Abbasi third with 378 votes. Apart from Asma Dar, Nain Tara Tariq and Muhammad Yasir Abbasi, Mian Habibur Rehman (Attock) and Misbah-e-Jahangir Kayani (Jhelum) were elected unopposed to the five seats of the executive committee.

Meanwhile, Sardar Akbar Dogar of Asma Jahangir group was elected as president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) with 6,581 votes, while Rana Asadullah Khan of Hamid Khan Group stood second with got 3,976 votes.

Sohail Shafiq Chaudhry was elected vice president by securing 4,743 votes. Rai Usman Ahmed was elected as secretary general of the LHCBA with 4,455 votes while Mian Muhammad Irfan secured 2,938 votes and remained second. Rana Ali Akhtar Khan was elected as finance secretary with 4,103 votes.

The voting was conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) without any interruption and untoward incident. Earlier, Sardar Akbar Dogar was elected as secretary of the LHCBA in 2012.