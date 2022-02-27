NUST honours its partners in nation building

Islamabad : The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) celebrated the multitudinal impact of its friends and partners in nation building through the landmark NUST Endowment for Educational Development (NEED) initiative.

The ambitious programme is aimed at making NUST accessible to deserving students from low-income backgrounds, and is bolstered by the university’s own resources and external funding. Arranged at the picturesque NUST campus in Islamabad, the exclusive celebratory event was attended by industrialists, academicians and distinguished individuals from different walks of life, who have been the backbone of this initiative since its commencement in the year 2015. In addition, an overwhelming number of NUST partners virtually participated in the event from across the globe.

In his remarks, Lt Gen (r) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, rector NUST, said that today we have gathered at NUST to celebrate and pay tribute to our partners, who have been generous in supporting financially challenged students to pursue their cherished academic goals at Pakistan’s finest seat of higher learning. He highlighted that despite the fact that NUST has a very affordable fee structure as compared to other reputed national universities, over 50 per cent of student populace, who manage to get enrolled at NUST purely on the basis of merit, hail from lower-income households. It is that segment of the society, he maintained, that we are tapping with the courtesy and unstinting support of philanthropists and friends of NUST. He said that we are committed to continuing with that legacy with the support of our esteemed partners. Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Asghar, former Rector NUST, also gave a comprehensive presentation on Azme-Aalishan – Education is the Path to Nation Building. He emphasised that universities ought to develop mechanisms of civic engagement that teach practical wisdom for constructive social change.

He also praised the industry for realising their social responsibility and partnering for a progressive Pakistan. Dr Rizwan Riaz, NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation, thanked the donors for recognising the true potential of NUST students and helping their dreams become a reality. The honourable guests dearly appreciated NUST for honouring them and pledged to contribute further towards fostering educational equity.