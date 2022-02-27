‘PM visit to Russia step towards Pakistan’s bright future’

Islamabad : President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Senior Minister of State, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia a step ahead towards the bright future of Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that in the wake of changing global context new plans were being chalked out to deal with the situation and in the prevailing circumstances, the Prime Minister by organising his visit to Russia has laid the foundation of Pakistan’s inclusion among the developed and reverent countries of the world. He hoped the positive outcomes of the visit would be witnessed soon.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that PM Imran led the country to triumphs on diplomatic fronts, foundations of new foreign policy of Pakistan was being laid and the visit was the part of same agenda.

He said that during three-hour long meeting of PM with Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin various issues of bilateral interests including regional peace, investment in Pakistan and mutual relations between the two countries in future came under discussion.

The senior minister said that the Russian Foreign Office in its official statement has termed the meeting successful. It should be hoped that the global community would recognize Pakistan’s importance in the region, he added.

He further stated that official visit of any head of the state to Russia since long will pave way for Russian investment in Pakistan. During Russian Federation’s existence, key headway was made in investment in Karachi Steel Mills and other sectors.

Tanveer Ilyas said that Afghan war has highlighted the regional importance of Pakistan which holds key position in context of geographical location, trade and defence. He said that Premier Imran Khan and Vlidimir Putin also discussed investment, economic and political cooperation and significant development was expected of the meeting of the two leaders.

In future, when Kashmir issue was raised in UN Security Council, Russian had supported Pakistan and in prevailing situation, the international community also releases that resolution of Kashmir dispute was only way for peace and region and paving way for business. Russia can play key role in resolving Kashmir dispute, he added.