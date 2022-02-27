Cleanliness drive launched to prevent infectious diseases

Islamabad: The local administration has constituted special teams that would carry out cleanliness drive at the union council level to prevent spread of infectious diseases in the capital city.

According to the details, the district administration and the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would work together to implement the cleanliness plan in which the violators of local laws would also be fined by the special teams.

The administration has also deputed some other teams that are making announcements through loud speakers to urge residents to throw litter and trash only on designated places.

The teams will also supervise and ensure the cleanliness in general and restore the streams and nullahs flowing in the city into their natural shape.

They have also been directed to remove the garbage dumps from the green belts and forest area and take stern action against the people who dump the garbage in these areas.

An official informed that the rise of infectious diseases has also been witnessed in the areas where the residents are not following the directives and throw litter outside their houses and on streets.

He said that improvement of general cleanliness is main focus of ongoing clean and green campaign, adding “The sanitation staff of MCI has been deputed to remove unattended garbage dumps particularly in the green belts, jungle areas and at the outskirts of the city in addition to routine cleanliness activities.”