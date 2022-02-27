Mohsin Dawar says Ukraine war to affect entire region

PESHAWAR: National Democratic Movement (NDM) Chairman MNA Mohsin Dawar has termed the Russian attack on Ukraine as a continuation of the great game, which would affect the entire region.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, he said that keeping in view the rapidly changing situation in the region, decisions and steps would have to be taken with extreme care and wisdom.

He said the situation would further aggravate if the war continued and its effect would be on the entire region.

He said they condemned invasion at every forum and everywhere but the entire world kept silent when the American forces and NATO attacked Afghanistan.

On the occasion, Tariq Dawar from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced joining NDM after quitting membership of his party. The central information secretary Jamila Gilani and other office-bearers were also present.

Welcoming Tariq Dawar in NDM, Mohsin Dawar said his newly formed party was taking off but it lacked resources. He said all those joining his party were ideological workers and it would strengthen NDM with the passage of time.

Commenting on the recent visit of the prime minister to Russia, Mohsin Dawar said the Moscow visit made him controversial.

The crisis, he said, would spread and the battlefield would be the Pakhtun areas and they would have to make decisions with care.

Regarding the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the NDM chief said that no one took him into confidence and none provided any details. However, he said that he would take any decision after getting details and facts.

To a question regarding Ali Wazir, he said that he raised voice for his release at every forum and continued every possible effort for his release including with the joint opposition signing production orders.

Mohsin Dawar said the NDP would take part in the second phase of local bodies’ elections from his area and he was in contact with other parties and people.