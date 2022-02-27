Govt firm to promote quality education: CM

KOHAT: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that promotion of the education sector on modern lines had been the top-most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“The PTI government in the province had declared an educational emergency since its inception under which a series of measures are being taken to strengthen the education sector. And as a result of those measures, the quality of education in private sector schools has improved significantly,” he told the 26th Annual Parents Day of Garrison Cadet College, Kohat, as chief guest. He said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to implement these policies in the province and hoped that with the implementation of this policy, the social gap between the poor and the rich would be eliminated.

The youth were the main focus of the present government’s policies, he said, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had chalked out a Digital Skills Training Programme at a cost of Rs5 billion to impart skill training of international standard to the youth specially the fresh graduates in the field of Information and Communication Technology.

He added that under the Digital Skills Training Programme, fresh graduates would be imparted digital skill training according to the demand of the digital market.

Mahmood Khan said that the Garrison Cadet College, Kohat, in a short span of time had come forward as a prestigious educational institution for which the management deserved appreciation.

“Besides imparting quality education to cadets, the GCCK has also been playing a very important role in grooming their personalities and making them patriotic citizens of the country,” Mahmood Khan said.

He urged the cadets to focus all their attention and energies on learning and training to come up to the expectations of their parents as well as the society and the nation.

Earlier, on his arrival, the college management and cadets accorded a warm reception to the chief guest.

The event was kicked off by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by the tunes of the national anthem.

Besides march-past, the cadets performed feats in gymnastic and taekwondo. Principal GCCK, Brigadier Hamid Jameel presented the Annual Performance Report of the college and the chief guest distributed shields and medals amongst the cadets with outstanding performance.

On this occasion, the chief minister also announced a grant of Rs100 million for the college.