Waste of money

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the abundance of ‘cat’s-eyes’ or ‘road studs’ in some parts of Peshawar. Initially these studs were used as speed breakers. Recently, however, more were installed and now we have as many cat’s-eyes as on the entire M1 Motorway.
The problem is that these studs are actually counterproductive and damage cars’ suspensions and tyres. The authorities should redirect these funds to better use.
Saman Hamid
Peshawar
