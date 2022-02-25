LAHORE:US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole on Thursday participated in a launch ceremony for the new Central Punjab Chapter of Pakistan Teaching English to Speakers of other Languages (PAKTESOL), the sixth of eight planned chapters across the country.

William Makaneole highlighted the importance of English language learning to pursuing higher education and supporting the economic development of Pakistan. The PAKTESOL chapter was established in partnership with the Allama Iqbal Open University and the US government.

“PAKTESOL provides English language professionals a great opportunity to share their knowledge, experience, and best practices. The United States stands with Pakistan as we move together toward a more prosperous and peaceful future,” said Makaneole.

He thanked the university for its dedication, hard work, and commitment to successful English learning programmes. He added that promoting English language learning and supporting English teachers were at the forefront of the US partnership with Pakistan. English is the language of international communication and helps to facilitate stronger relationships with countries around the globe, observed the Consul General. AIOU is a partner for the US Mission’s English Access Micro-scholarship programme in Gujranwala, and both Access and English Works! programmes in Muzaffarabad. Consul General recognised these partners for providing networks for English language teachers and students across Pakistan.