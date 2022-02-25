Two Korangi Causeway robbery suspects arrested

Police on Thursday claimed arresting two members of a gang which had looted dozens of commuters at gunpoint after setting up a picket on Korangi Causeway a few days ago.

The Korangi district police spokesperson said two TT pistols, eight snatched cell phones, Rs10,000 and two motorcycles were seized from the possession of the suspects. The two were alleged to be involved in snatchings in parks and other public places in the Korangi and Malir districts. Both live in Korangi.

The police said the gang comprised around half a dozen members and the arrested suspects were its ringleaders. The police said they were looking for the remaining suspects. On the night of February 19, the six robbers had looted dozens of commuters while establishing a picket on the causeway. Korangi Industrial Area SHO Jan Brohi was suspended following the incident.

SHO held hostage

Model Colony’s station house officer and another cop were held hostage and beaten up during a raid on a Abbasi Market hotel. Police conducted the raid after getting information about the presence of criminal elements, but the hotel management helped the suspects in fleeing, held the cops hostage and thrashed them.