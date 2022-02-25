Two Korangi Causeway robbery suspects arrested

Police on Thursday claimed arresting two members of a gang which had looted dozens of commuters at gunpoint after setting up a picket on Korangi Causeway a few days ago.
The Korangi district police spokesperson said two TT pistols, eight snatched cell phones, Rs10,000 and two motorcycles were seized from the possession of the suspects. The two were alleged to be involved in snatchings in parks and other public places in the Korangi and Malir districts. Both live in Korangi.
The police said the gang comprised around half a dozen members and the arrested suspects were its ringleaders. The police said they were looking for the remaining suspects. On the night of February 19, the six robbers had looted dozens of commuters while establishing a picket on the causeway. Korangi Industrial Area SHO Jan Brohi was suspended following the incident.
SHO held hostage
Model Colony’s station house officer and another cop were held hostage and beaten up during a raid on a Abbasi Market hotel. Police conducted the raid after getting information about the presence of criminal elements, but the hotel management helped the suspects in fleeing, held the cops hostage and thrashed them.
Senior journalist Shahid Hussain Shah was mugged at gunpoint in District Korangi on Thursday. The incident took place...
Police have registered a case on the complaint of a man who said his wife had died after suffering a cardiac arrest...
The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan on Thursday announced its support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ...
The organisers of the Aurat March Karachi, 2022, on Thursday presented a 17-point charter of demands under the theme...
Efforts are being made by some academics affiliated with the present government to reverse steps taken by the Higher...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered to keep in abeyance all the administrative and financial decision taken by...
Comments