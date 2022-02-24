‘Ready for unfamiliar challenges in Pakistan’

SYDNEY: Australia’s interim coach Andrew McDonald said on Wednesday that their planning for the Pakistan tour was going well and that they were watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to learn how Pakistani pitches behave.
“We’re looking at the ongoing PSL, looking at the wickets, and it’s obviously at the back end of their season as well,” he told reporters.
“So we’re covering all bases there, from turning wickets to potentially wickets with grass on them,” McDonald added.
“Our preparation probably takes on a greater range and is less specific than what we would do if we knew exactly what we were getting ... and is a lot wider in terms of the conversations that we’re having.
“But we feel there’s enough options for whatever the case may be when we land on the ground.”
McDonald concedes planning for the first tour to Pakistan in 24 years requires “educated guesses” but is confident his 18-man squad provides sufficient flexibility to cover all contingencies.
McDonald said despite Pakistan teams having a reputation for being ‘mercurial’ with performances that oscillate wildly between remarkable and lamentable, the Australians had an idea of what to expect even though their previous four ‘away’ series against Pakistan had been variously played in Sri Lanka, the UK and United Arab Emirates.
