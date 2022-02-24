Nawaz ruled out as national team arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against Australia while Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed were drafted in as traveling reserves.

As part of the Pakistan team members checked in the hotel in Islamabad late Wednesday, some adjustments have been by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the series with a foot injury. He will not be replaced on the side. Nawaz was carrying the injury for weeks now.

Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed have now been added as traveling reserves. They will only be considered for selection if there is an injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris has been added to the reserve players’ list. However, he, along with Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah have been advised to participate in the Pakistan Cup, which commences on March 2. If required, they will be drafted into the side.

After observing three-day room isolation in Islamabad, they will hold a training session on February 27.

Test players involved in the PSL 2022 playoffs will travel to Islamabad in a bubble on February 28 and will participate in a training session on March 1.

15-player squad: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (vice captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imamul Haq (Balochistan), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh).

Test schedule: Mar 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi.

Mar 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi.

Mar 21-25: 3rd Test, Lahore.