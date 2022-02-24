Let women speak

This refers to the letter ‘Just as important’ by Sayed GB Shah Bokhari (February 21). The real question is: who has authorised the minister to suggest how women should celebrate International Women’s Day? Moreover, how can he determine that hijab is the biggest issue women face?

After the previous marches, many claimed that the slogan ‘my body, my choice’ was obscene. A fair assessment would be that this is a neutral statement open to different interpretations. If someone sees obscenity in it, it may be that they are to blame, instead of the slogan.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi