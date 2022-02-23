 
close
Wednesday February 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Five wounded in North Waziristan blast

February 23, 2022

MIRANSHAH: Five people sustained injuries in a blast in the Edak area in Mir Ali Tehsil in North Waziristan on Tuesday, sources said. The sources said that the suspected militants had planted explosives on the roadside, which caused a blast in which five people were injured. The injured were identified as Attaullah, Delawar Khan, Rahman Gul, Fazal Mahmood and Mohammad Rasheed.

Comments