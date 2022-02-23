Promoting Right to Information Act mission: SACM

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that proactive disclosure of information to the general public by state institutions is the foremost part of the government's mission to promote the Right to Information Act. There is still a long way to go. He said that spreading awareness among the people and government departments to ensure positive use of this facility is another integral part of this mission. SACM stated this while addressing at an event at Alhamra organised by Punjab Information Commission on proactive disclosure. He said that in the present age, availability of information is a tool that makes governments more accountable to the people. Panama Leaks are a clear example of this fact. He said that the implementation and promotion of the right to information act was in fact a declaration of war against the status quo and section four of this act is the vanguard of this war. Responding to questions from media representatives, Hasaan Khawar said that political parties’ meetings were a routine matter.