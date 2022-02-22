PPP’s Awami March will determine country’s future: Raja Pervaiz

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Awami March (People’s March) is not an ordinary march.

According to a press release Monday, while addressing the PPP workers in Lahore, he said the march will determine country’s future. PPP General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza was also present on the occasion. He said it was the decision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that party should start mass campaign against this anti-people government.

He also said the PDM had given the call for the march on March 23. The PPP was not in the discussions anywhere but now everybody is discussing the party, he added. Pervaiz said Lahore always plays an important role whenever there is a political movement in the country. PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation stone of the party in Lahore. He hoped that Lahorites will come out on the streets on the call of Bilawal. He also said conspiracy was hatched against the PPP to weaken it in Punjab.

He said he was not ready to accept that PPP is weak in Punjab because the party had loyal workers who even don’t hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the party. By giving the example of recent by elections in NA- 133 in Lahore, former premier said those who thought that PPP doesn’t exist in Punjab live in fool’s paradise. Syed Hassan Murtaza said people of Punjab and Lahore will welcome PPP chairman in a historic way on March 6 like they welcomed former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 1986.