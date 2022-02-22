Minorities safe in Pakistan: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said minorities are safe in Pakistan. The governor said this while talking to the media at an opening ceremony of a photo exhibition on interfaith harmony organised by Switzerland Embassy at Governor’s House here on Monday.

The government is ensuring religious freedom to minorities. Societies that do not ensure protection of minorities and religious freedom are destroyed. All sectors, including the government are working together to promote interfaith harmony in Pakistan. International human rights bodies including the United Nations must take note of the atrocities committed against minorities in India, the governor said.

The governor said that it is welcoming that all minorities in Pakistan including Sikhs, Christians and Hindus are on one page for the promotion of religious harmony in the country. The government is also taking practical steps to promote religious harmony. It is our collective responsibility to make Pakistan strong and prosperous. Religious freedom and protection enjoyed by minorities in Pakistan is definitely an example for the whole world. We are protecting the religious freedom of minorities in Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said and added that no negligence will be tolerated in the matter of protection of minorities. Speaking at the ceremony, Switzerland Ambassador to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat praised the government's efforts for religious harmony in Pakistan and said the whole world needs to work together to promote religious harmony and peace is only possible by the eradication of extremism from the world through religious harmony.

On the occasion, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said people of all religions should work together for the promotion of religious harmony in Pakistan. If people make decisions keeping in view the interests of the country and the nation then those who try to create chaos in Pakistan will not be disappointed, he said.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs MNA Shanila Ruth said that the PTI government is ensuring the rights of minorities. At the end of the ceremony, the governor distributed certificates among the students who got positions in the photo exhibition.

EOC Coordinator: Syeda Ramallah Ali has joined Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) as new coordinator on Monday.

Ms Ramallah has 10 years of experience in administration and is a graduate of Provincial Administrative Services. Her last assignment was in the vertical programmes as deputy secretary. Ms Ramallah, who has done her masters in Economics, has vast experience in tehsil level administration and diplomatic postings. She has replaced Ms Sundas Irshad, who has been posted as Additional Commissioner Lahore division after serving in the Polio Programme for two years.