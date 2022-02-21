Court convicts accused in corruption case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday convicted an accused in a corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court handed down 5 years imprisonment to accused Abdul Rehman, besides imposing Rs 884 million fine. Accountability court-V judge announced the verdict on proving the charges against the accused.

The NAB had filed the reference against the accused over corruption and misuse of authority in National Industrial Cooperative Finance Corporation Department, in 2017. It was alleged that the accused illegally sold government land in connivance and abetment of co-accused Zahid Hussain and caused collateral loss to national kitty worth millions. The accused Zahid Hussain absconded during the course of inquiry/investigation proceedings.