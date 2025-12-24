SpaceX to end 2025 with record 165th launch: How to watch COSMO-SkyMed mission live
The final launch will be carried out by using a Falcon 9 rocket on Dec 27
Elon Musk’s owned SpaceX is planning to end 2025 with its final 165th launch with the COSMO-SkyMed mission, scheduled on Saturday December 27, 2025.
The final launch will be carried out by using a Falcon 9 rocket, marking a record-breaking year for tech mogul Elon Musk’s aerospace company.
The Falcon 9 rocket will take its flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 6:08 p.m. Pacific Time.
The mission is a joint collaboration between the Italian Space Agency and the Italian Ministry of Defence, aiming to improve earth monitoring and national security.
COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation satellites are equipped with high-resolution radar imaging, providing data related to disaster management, security operations, and environmental evaluation.
In the case of any delays due to technical issues and weather conditions, the launch will be rescheduled to December 28.
Those who show massive enthusiasm in space-related missions can watch the launch live on SpaceX’s official website and its X account. The ideal time for watching the live streaming is around 15 minutes prior to lift-off.
In 2025, SpaceX has made a record-breaking history with the completion of 165th launches.
