PSCA launches Women Safety App awareness campaign

LAHORE:The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Sunday launched “Women Safety App” awareness campaign to root out violence against women and harassment.

In this regard, a PSCA team organised an awareness camp for women in a shopping mall. The awareness camp was attended by a large number of women from different walks of life. Awareness documents based on the Women Safety App were also distributed among women. Women said that they considered themselves safer by using the Women Safety application. The App helps contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of an emergency. The measures taken by the Punjab Police and the Safe Cities Authority for protection of women are commendable. The participants advised women across Punjab to install the app in their mobile phones. A PSCA spokesperson said the Punjab Police Women Safety App is a meaningful effort for the safety of women, which is currently a key priority for the PSCA.