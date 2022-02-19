Relief goods sent to Afghanistan

LANDIKOTAL: Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum sent 19 truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan on Friday.
The forum chairman Habibullah Khan handed over the goods to Afghan border authorities. The items consisted of blankets, life-saving medicines and edibles. Afghan officials thanked Pakistan and its citizens for their continuous assistance.
