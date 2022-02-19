CDA body approves Rs2.96b projects

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority Development Working Party (CDADWP) at its 55th meeting approved PC-1 worth Rs2.96 billion of different development projects on Friday.

The CDADWP meeting with CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed in the chair okayed Rs800 million for the establishment of the Geospatial Technology Wing in the CDA.

The purpose to establish this wing is to make the authority self-sufficient in the acquisition of land and management of different land-related matters. It will also envisage maintaining the Estate Management and land in Islamabad. The project will be completed in 36 months.

According to details, CDADWP approved PC-1 of modern traffic management solution project worth Rs 1.385 billion on Kashmir Chowk, Murree Road. Similarly, the meeting also approved PC-2 of Rs70 million for Conducting Survey and Proposal Development/ Zoning Planning in Islamabad.

A PC-1 of Rs95 million was also approved for enhancing the efficiency of city sewerage division and the purchase of modern equipment and overall maintenance of city sewerage. Similarly, the meeting also approved PC-1 of Rs99 million for the construction and installation of entry and exit doors in Diplomatic Enclave in Sector G-5 of Islamabad.

The project will improve the security of embassies and staff in the red zone. Similarly, Rs34 million for the construction of a monument to recognised the sacrifices of paramedical staff who sacrificed their lives in the fight against coronavirus in Islamabad.

The meeting also okayed PC-1 of Rs357 million for upgrading the existing infrastructure of the Islamabad Fruit and Vegetable Market.