In Imran’s defence

Criticism of the prime minister continues to mount. That is not uncommon a year before an election. For Imran Khan’s sake, it is important that he remains unfazed by the opposition’s antics.

Prime Minister Khan’s critics are mainly honing in on the government’s economic performance. Prices are high and circular debt is mounting. These issues were present well before Imran Khan came into power. There is no doubt that the government must focus on buoying economic activity through bolstering ties with other countries, developing a robust export base, and creating a long-term strategy to develop human capital primarily based on science and technology.

With the current state of the economy, many of Imran Khan’s detractors are saying that he is spending too much energy on bringing the leaders of the PML-N to justice rather than focusing on economic development. Perhaps that’s true; however, Imran Khan is not wrong when he says that a country’s economy cannot grow if there is overwhelming corruption. If a nation’s political elite is allowed to get away with theft, it becomes very difficult to progress.

The most worrying aspect is that as a society we do not seem to be as outraged as we should be. The corruption allegations against the Sharifs are overwhelming. In December 2021, the FIA submitted a challan against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shehbaz to a special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case. It may not seem like it now, but the prime minister’s relentless drive against corruption will serve Pakistan in the long run. It needs to be heavily ingrained, that graft, particularly at the top, is intolerable and will be met with severe consequences.

Our liberal elite often talk about the importance of upholding democratic principles. Large-scale corruption is perhaps the most vicious assault on democracy. Society’s concept of democracy remains weak. We spout the basic textbook principles, like voting and participation, but have failed to capture its spirit. The spirit of democracy is absent, and sadly always has been. We claim that following rule of law is paramount, but it is difficult to follow something that is not there. Pakistan’s justice system is broken, which is why justice is constantly delayed or denied. Qandeel Baloch’s killer can walk away free, and the Sharifs are still a core feature of Pakistan’s political landscape.

Imran Khan’s campaign against corruption must carry on. He should continue to make it clear that Pakistan’s economic development will remain stunted if corruption remains an acceptable part of society. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was lambasted and shamed in parliament for breaking Covid rules and regulations. The same anger needs to be shown when leaders are accused of taking kickbacks and stealing millions from taxpayers.

While Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative against corruption should remain strong, perhaps it can be altered. Rather than have government ministers and officials constantly speak about the Sharifs’ corruption, perhaps it would be better to take a step back and let them implode. If history has taught us anything, it is that the PML-N leadership has a habit of digging themselves into a hole, without any assistance from anyone else. Imran Khan may feel that he is banging his head against a wall, but he must continue to have faith in his cause. He has set the wheels in motion, and now nature should take its course.

The government should now focus on fostering existing relationships and building new ones. Pakistan has a chance to create new opportunities by forming alliances and devising long-term strategies to inherently strengthen the foundation of its economy. The most heartening sign is the prime minister’s determination to bring economic diplomacy to the fore.

Pakistan’s new national security policy is focused on economic security, geo-economics, in tandem with geo-strategy. This is a massive step forward, which has been welcomed by all except the opposition. This citizen-centric approach reveals that Imran Khan and his government are on the right track. The new national security policy is a game-changer, and it is crucial that it is carried forward and becomes a state policy.

The writer is a veteran journalist, political analyst and author. He can be reached at: humayun.gauhar786@gmail.com