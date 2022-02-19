Literature festival to begin in capital today

Islamabad: The two-day ‘Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival’ will be held at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in Islamabad from today (Saturday) with the aim to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and to preserve, protect and promote the languages of the country. The event will have parallel sessions on both days. The festival would be organized by Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) in collaboration with PAL.
The opening ceremony of the festival will take place at PAL in which the Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood is likely to be the chief guest, an official of PAL Raza Mehmood told this agency on Thursday.
The well-known scholars and language experts would participate in a two-day festival. The festival will provide a platform for celebrating 70 plus languages of Pakistan and encourage language communities to take action for saving their languages from extinction. The festival will feature various programs, i.e., poetry in mother languages, the launching of new books and poetry recital sessions.
