17 contemporary artists pay tribute to Sadequain

Islamabad:The Ambassador of Netherlands Woulter Plomp will inaugurate today (Friday), a research-based curated exhibition in which 17 artists have paid tributes to Sadequain on the 35th death anniversary of the maestro. The exhibition features a rich collection of paintings, prints, sculptures, drawings, and ceramics.

Titled ‘Seher-e-Sadequain’ (The Magic of Sadequain), the exhibition will open at Gallery6 and continue till February 24. Discussing the show during its preview, Dr. Arjumand Faisel, the curator, stated “The presence of Sadequain created a surrealistic ambiance, wherever he sat. He used to enrich everyone with his well-articulated thoughts that flowed like the Euphrates, drenching the souls around him. His fingers danced on the surfaces like rhythmical ballerinas. The combination of brilliant art, spontaneous poetry, and superb conversation with excellent Urdu vocabulary made it a fascinating experience that was not only captivating but also mesmerizing for all. For me, the numinous spell-bounding effect lasts even today.”

Each artist has presented a different aspect of the life or artworks of Sadequain. On entering the hall, one is struck by the variety of subjects and the quality of work. The large-size imposing painting ‘Shabana’ by Sujjal Kayani draws an inference from the way Sadequain followed his beliefs. It categorically refers to his statement “I seek the truth and I am after the reality.” In a somewhat similar inspiration, Iram Wani’s prints also present realities of life—realities that do not seek beauty in flowers and butterflies, but in observation, understanding, and reflection of the struggles of mankind.

Mughees Riaz and Aun Raza are struck by the way Sadequain presented social injustices. Their artworks refer to the crucifixion of different classes in different ways through human figures, one dealing in softer tones while the other having a vibrant palette. In contrast, Irfan Gul Dahri’s minutely detailed painting shows the struggle of men and his triumph with determination and persistence. Like him, Sajjad Akram a well-known sculptor from Islamabad has also used cactus as a metaphor for hardships that are often seen in Sadequain’s paintings.

Rahman Zada’s multi-layered painting deals with the message of Sadequain for breaking the shackles of Zordaar (powerful) and Zardaar (super-rich) with peoples’ own power. Farrukh Shahab’s painting of crows is striking. Sadequain used the symbol of a crow in different ways to show the decadence of people for whom he had an urge to bring about moral uplifting. Masood A. Khan has presented two striking artworks in different media, showing the Master involved in painting.