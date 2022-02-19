Yasmin Rashid reviews health development project

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached the site of Mother and Child Hospital in Attock on Friday.

Present on the occasion were provincial minister Syed Yawar Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Attock and the officials concerned. The health minister reviewed progress of development at the project. DC Attock and the officials concerned gave a briefing to the minister. The health minister chaired a meeting after the visit.

The health minister said that all necessary facilities would be provided at Attock Mother and Child Hospital. This facility will help save thousands of lives. This hospital is in final stages of completion and will be opened to the general public by December. Residences will be set up for public doctors and nurses. As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all mother and child hospitals are being built. The credit of these projects goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan. No past government took initiatives at this scale. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants easy and accessible health services for all citizens. The entire world is appreciating the PTI government’s performance. The credit of creating 48,000 employments in health sector goes to PTI government, she added. 15 die from corona: Around 15 people lost their lives to coronavirus, while 513 new cases were reported in Punjab on Friday.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 497,866 while total number of deaths reached 13,417 so far. Currently, the total number of active cases of coronavirus in the province is 10,309, while ratio of active cases collectively in the province was recorded at 2.6 percent.

The Punjab Health Department urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from Covid-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.