Turkey issues arrest warrant for coup suspects

ANKARA: A Turkish prosecutor on Friday issued an arrest warrant for 114 suspects over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.

The warrant, targeted previously dismissed public officials and private sector employees, was issued as part of an investigation into the Gulen Movement's "structure" in the Gendarmerie General Command, the capital Ankara prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The Turkish government accused Gulen Movement of infiltrating state bureaucracy and attempting a coup on July 15, 2016. Simultaneous operations are carried out by the police to detain the suspects in 45 cities, it said.