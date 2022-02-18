Fresh anti-beggary drive launched: Up to 27 beggars picked up, sent to Darul Kafala

PESHAWAR: The Social Welfare Department on Thursday arrested 27 beggars during a fresh drive and sent them to the Darul Kafala.

A press release issued by the Peshawar division commissioner office stated that the action was launched after the complaints of the traders in Saddar.

The communication said the drive would continue till an end to the beggary in the provincial capital. The traders had complained to the administration that they were facing difficulties in conducting business due to a large number of professional beggars at the business centres.

The commissioner directed the Social Welfare Officer Younas Afridi who took the action and arrested 27 beggars. Those picked up included women, children and transgender persons. They were shifted to the rehabilitation centres.

The release said these people would be provided training in different skills to make them productive citizens.

It said that the government was committed to eliminating beggary from the provincial capital.

The masses were urged to support the administration in its drive by reporting these professional beggars to the officials.

The commissioner office asked residents to get complaints registered against beggars at the Control Room of the Deputy Commissioner office at phone 0919211338 or the Social Welfare Department at 0919331700. The government had launched the drive against beggars last year. It had claimed that the authorities had identified over 1000 professional beggars in the provincial capital.

The officials had launched a phase-wise crackdown against these beggars and arrested their alleged handlers.