KE consumers to be reimbursed Rs2.59 a unit in March bill

The KE has been directed to adjust the overcharged amount in the bills of March 2022.

ISLAMABAD: The consumers of K-Electric (KE) will be entitled to reimbursement of Rs2.59 per unit in an account of fuel charge adjustments as they paid higher than an actual cost of power generation in the month of December 2021.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has directed KE to adjust the overcharged amount in the bills of March 2022. Under this decision, the power utility will refund a cumulative amount of around Rs3.3 billion to its consumers.

This adjustment will be available to all the consumers except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers using more than 300 units and agriculture consumers.



The decision also clarified that the adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.

It is pertinent to mention here that in case, the incremental industrial and winter incentive package becomes applicable, the amount will be also be adjusted by K-Electric.

"The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month to which the adjustment pertains," the statement said.

Earlier, the NEPRA had approved to reduce per-unit cost of electricity by Rs0.76 on account of FCA for November 2021, which will be adjusted in the bills of February 2022.