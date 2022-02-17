 
close
Thursday February 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Faisal Amin Gandapur visits FTSARI in DIK

February 17, 2022

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Wednesday visited the Food Technology Section of Agriculture Research Institute in Dera Ismail Khan and got himself acquainted with the performance of the centre. Dr. Shehzada Arshad, In-charge of Food Technology, briefed the minister about various laboratories and research farms.

Comments