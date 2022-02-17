Faisal Amin Gandapur visits FTSARI in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Wednesday visited the Food Technology Section of Agriculture Research Institute in Dera Ismail Khan and got himself acquainted with the performance of the centre. Dr. Shehzada Arshad, In-charge of Food Technology, briefed the minister about various laboratories and research farms.
PESHAWAR: Police have launched a fresh drive against the display of arms and the use of revolving lights on vehicles...
LAHORE: A couple was killed and their son was wounded in their house near a private factory on the Kamahan Road in...
SUKKUR: A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by some stray dogs in Shikarpur on Wednesday. A 12-year-old boy was...
KARACHI: A fact-finding committee comprising rights activists urged the Sindh government to bring to justice the...
MUZAFFARABAD: AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi launched a mask wearing campaign in Azad Kashmir organised...
MANSEHRA: The disgruntled group of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Wednesday announced to field its own aspirants for the...
