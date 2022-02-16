4,038 NPOs registered by Punjab Charity Commission

LAHORE: At least 4,038 Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) have been registered by the Punjab Charity Commission under the Punjab Charity Act 2018, The News has learnt.

According to sources in the Home Department, 6,400 NGOs had applied for registration with the Punjab Charity Commission under the Punjab Charity Act 2018. As many as 5,880 NGOs had submitted complete documents. After going through all documents, 4,038 NGOs were issued certificate while the process of 2,367 NGOs is under way. After completion of process, certificates will be issued to them too.

A high official in the Home Department said that only four NGOs were rejected and certificates were not issued because their trustees were involved in hardened criminal activities linked to the Fourth Schedule. The commission heard them and provided them with opportunity to change their trustees. But these NGOs could not change their trustees that was why they were not registered with the commission. The deputy commissioners concerned have been written to close the offices of these NGOs.

Earlier, the Punjab government had made it mandatory for all NPOs to register themselves with the Punjab Charity Commission and this decision was taken to meet Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements.

Another official said the FATF Cell Punjab is active in the province. It was feared that the NPOs could be exploited by terrorists. Now the Punjab government is monitoring all the NPOs working in the province. It should be noted that the Punjab government has enacted the Charity Commission Act to eradicate money-laundering and terror-financing and monitor NGOs.

The purpose of the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC) is to maintain public trust in charities. The PCC is a registering and regulatory authority for registering charities and regulating collection of charitable funds. Before funding, the donors can visit on the PCC website. There were clear instructions that donors can give funds to registered NPOs. No organization will be allowed to collect charities without registration. In case of violation, action would be taken against charity organisations and donors as well. For facilitation of people, call number, WhatsApp and email have been displayed on the website.

The Home department respects freedom of association and freedom of expression of NGOs guaranteed under the constitution, said the official while responding to a question. He said the Home Department could not change trustees of any NGO.

He made it clear that the Home Department accepts the audit of NGOs done by their auditors. According to him, the Commission has a mechanism for effective monitoring and accountability of charities, promoters, collectors and recipients. The commission is there to facilitate and promote regularized Non-Profit Organisations.