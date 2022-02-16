Four Tablighi Jamaat members die in accident

DERA ISMAIL Khan: Four people were killed and 31 others injured in two road accidents in Darazinda tehsil of the district.

According to Rescue 1122 sources and District Headquarters Hospital officials, a bus carrying members of the Tablighi Jamaat met an accident when the driver lost control over the vehicle due to brakes failure in the hilly terrain of Darazinda near the Parwarah area.

The vehicle plunged into a ditch, leaving four people dead. About 21 people were injured in the accident. The dead were identified as Atta-ur-Rahman, son of Raza Khan, a resident of

Charsadda, Munir Ahmad, son of Fazal Ahmad, a resident of Charsadda and Muhammad Dildar, son of Nabi Bakhsh, a resident of Khanpur.

The 1122 rescuers shifted the injured and dead to the DHQ hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. The sources maintained that the commuters hailing from different parts of the country were returning to hometowns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after attending a preaching mission in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, in another accident 10 people, including two women, were injured in the Darazdinda area when a passenger bus collided with a van. The rescuers shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Darazinda wherefrom the serious ones were referred to DHQ Dera for medical cover.