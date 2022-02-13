NAB chairman stresses collective efforts to eradicate corruption

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has stressed upon a collective effort to eradicate corruption from the country that allows the generations next to have a better society.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the NAB was determined to eradicate corruption from the country through employing all resources and to adopting a transparent “Accountability” mechanism for all, as the NAB had a firm resolve to make Pakistan, a corruption free country.

He said corruption is an evil that has been rotting the moral of the society, saying the corruption put great impact on the country’s economy, general morality and social justice. He said the corruption has eaten up the innocence of the people.

The chairman NAB stressed that if a country wanted to achieve sustained socio-economic development with healthy foreign investment then the corruption must be eliminated.