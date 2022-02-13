375 new corona cases in City

LAHORE : Around 13 people lost their lives due to coronavirus while 760 new cases were reported in Punjab on Saturday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached up to 494,284 while total number of deaths recorded 13,332 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 375 cases, while 3 in Bahawalnagar, 29 in Bahawalpur, 7 in Bhakkar, 15 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 61 in Faisalabad, 19 in Gujranwala,10 in Gujrat, 5 in Hafizabad,3 in Jhelum, 8 in Kasur, 7 in Khanewal, 4 in Khushab, 1 in Layyah, 4 in Lodhran,3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 6 in Mianwali, 25 in Multan, 9 in Muzaffargarh, 3 in Nankana Sahib,1 in Narowal, 7 in Okara, 1 in Pakpatan, 64 in Rawalpindi, 24 in Rahim Yar Khan, 8 in Sahiwal,26 in Sargodha,10 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Vehari and 18 new cases were reported in Sialkot during the last 24 hours till filing of this report.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,807,789 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 468123confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The Punjab health department hasurged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the people.

Anti-dengue drive continues: The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way and surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 9, Qila Lachman Singh, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements.

The assistant commissioner said that for making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, adding that all departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.