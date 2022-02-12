Fazl urges taking stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is likely to announce schedule of no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after holding the two decisive meetings, one between PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and other between Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and leader of disgruntled PTI’s group of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The meetings will take place next week separately, wherein future course of action would be finalised. Well-placed sources told The News on Friday that Maulana Fazl dashed to Lahore earlier in the day for consultations with Shahbaz Sharif prior to the PDM summit. For the purpose, the rendezvous of the meeting was shifted from Islamabad to Lahore. Maulana Fazl is set to discuss overall situation with PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif after his significant meeting with Chaudhrys of PML-Q, the sources hinted.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and PML-Q’s Chaudhry brothers are expected to meet early next week or tomorrow (Sunday). The PMLN president would also visit to former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari who turned unwell last week right after his meetings with different leaders.

The sources said that Maulana Fazl in his meeting with Shahbaz Sharif impressed upon the need to avoid undue haste, although the PMLN president briefed him about the availability of required numbers in the National Assembly for adopting the no-confidence motion.

The sources said that Jahangir Khan Tareen’s decision would make the difference as his group has authorised him to take final decision regarding the future alliance. The group’s members are in favour of siding with the opposition. They are of the view that the PTI government has failed in delivering to the electorates and at the same time, it didn’t live up to the commitments that it made with their group in the last three and a half years. Instead, it caused trouble for its members.

The sources said that Shahbaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen have been in touch with each other through common friends for several days. They are likely to have a meeting this week and work out way forward for future political cooperation to deal with the matter in hand. Tareen also had a secret meeting with Asif Zardari, the sources added.

Shahbaz Sharif is hopeful about his contacts with the MQM-Pakistan. Its delegation had visited Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore last week. The MQM-Pakistan is government’s ally and its leaders are grudging that Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned a “blind eye” to Karachi’s problems. The MQM-Pakistan also had its high echelon huddle on Friday evening with Dr Khalid Maqbool in chair.

A preliminary round of contacts with the members of Jahangir Tareen’s group has completed and a formal meeting of the group is likely to be called before Shahbaz-Jahangir meeting, the sources hinted. They said that after the initial messaging with the PMLN leaders, the efforts to develop connections between the disgruntled Tarin group and PML-Q leaders are underway.

The Tareen group has major stakes in Punjab and once it is on board, the opposition would be in a position to make the difference conveniently in the centre and Punjab. The government’s optimism could be misplaced since the opposition’s scheme is flawless, but due care is being exercised by it in the matter.