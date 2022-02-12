EOBI corruption case: Five accused, including chairman, flee from court

ISLAMABAD: In the case of irregularities in EOBI and damage to national exchequer, the bail of 5 accused including former chairman EOBI Zafar Gondal was rejected and they fled from the court room, local media reported.
The bail pleas of the accused were heard by Special Judge Central Raja Asad Mahmood. In the courtroom, FIA prosecutor Kaleemullah Tarar said that the accused had caused a loss of over Rs 3.70 billion to the national exchequer by committing irregularities. Nawaza
The prosecutor further said that an FIR was registered in November 2021 on the order of the Supreme Court and an investigation was started. During the hearing, the judge denied bail to five officials, including former EOBI chairman Zafar Gondal, on which the five accused escaped from the courtroom and escaped arrest. According to reports, efforts have been started to arrest the accused.
JAMRUD: Police recovered 16kg ice and 1kg heroin from the hidden cavities of a motorcar and arrested two traffickers...
KABUL: Graeme Smith, a senior consultant for the International Crisis Group, told the US Senate Foreign Relations...
SUKKUR: A private schoolteacher on Friday was allegedly abducted by three suspects, including one of her students,...
SUKKUR: A man attempted to kill his wife in Khairpur over a domestic issue, Friday.Reports said the man, identified as...
SUKKUR: The body of a nine-month-old abducted child was recovered on Friday from a local canal in Khairpur, six days...
SUKKUR: The Jamshoro Police have resolved the murder of a male nurse at KPT Nursing School Keamari after seven days...
Comments