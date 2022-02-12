EOBI corruption case: Five accused, including chairman, flee from court

ISLAMABAD: In the case of irregularities in EOBI and damage to national exchequer, the bail of 5 accused including former chairman EOBI Zafar Gondal was rejected and they fled from the court room, local media reported.

The bail pleas of the accused were heard by Special Judge Central Raja Asad Mahmood. In the courtroom, FIA prosecutor Kaleemullah Tarar said that the accused had caused a loss of over Rs 3.70 billion to the national exchequer by committing irregularities.

The prosecutor further said that an FIR was registered in November 2021 on the order of the Supreme Court and an investigation was started. During the hearing, the judge denied bail to five officials, including former EOBI chairman Zafar Gondal, on which the five accused escaped from the courtroom and escaped arrest. According to reports, efforts have been started to arrest the accused.