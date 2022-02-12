Two foreign journalists working on UN assignment detained in Kabul

KABUL: Two international journalists who were on an assignment for the UN refugee agency have been detained in the Afghan capital, the UNHCR said on Friday.
"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others," the UNHCR tweeted. One of the journalists is Andrew North, a British former BBC correspondent who has covered Afghanistan for about two decades and has regularly travelled to the war-ravaged country."Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR, trying to help the people of Afghanistan," his wife Natalia Antelava tweeted.
"We are extremely concerned for his safety & call on anyone with influence to help secure his release. "Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the authorities were looking into the issue."We have received information about this and are trying to confirm whether they have been detained or not," Mujahid said.
